Někdy i z ciziny může přijet překvapení. Třeba parta chlápků, kteří hrají na stůl. Trochu divadlo, trochu koncert. Vlastně stačí nápad. Hrát známé melodie a písně - na stůl. Dřevěný. Spojení dělníků umění a dělníků dřeva. Na projektu se podíleli i truhláři. Polská skupina Karbido s projektem Stolik 26.dubna v Paláci Akropolis v Praze.



Čtyři sedící postavy v temných pláštích sedí kolem jednoho stolu. Vypadají jako hráči pokeru, ale nejsou to hráči pokeru. Jsou to hráči se zvukem. Nemají kytary, bicí, klávesy, jenom jeden dřevený stůl. Přesto je jejich představení koncert

Kouzelníci, kteří z kusu nábytku svými doteky vytvoří regulérní hudební ansámbl. Stolik (v překladu stůl) polské skupiny Karbido poprvé překvapil na obrovské mezinárodní divadelní přehlídce Edinburgh Fringe Fest 2007, kde byl nominován na hlavní cenu festivalu. Od té doby se rozezněl po celém světě.

Projekt Stolik vznikl v nedaleké polské Wroclawi. Tam se sešla skupinka umělců, aby uvedli do života svoji ideu a ozvučili dřevěný stůl, který reaguje na sebemenší dotek či pohyb. Čtyři zpěváci a muzikanti sedí každý ve směru jedné světové strany a svůj zpěv doprovázejí hraním na stůl. Zvuky vytvářejí pomocí bušení, ťukání, dechu, škrábání nože …. Jejich repertoár odráží doslova celý svět, zahrají lidové písně z různých koutů země i známé rockové balady.

Třeba někdy Karbido do Čech přiveze i neméně proslulou trilogii SAMOGON - CYNAMON - ABSYNT.